Castle Rock Medical Center Hiring

Castle Rock Medical Center in Green River is looking for a full-time RN or LPN to join our team.

Requirements

  • Strong communication and computer skills are required.

We are looking for someone who is motivated, dedicated and flexible!

To Apply

Employment applications are available at:

Castle Rock Medical Center –  1400 Uinta Drive Or castlerockmedicalcenter.org

Applications will be accepted through the end of the business day on February 5, 2019

 

