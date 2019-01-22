Castle Rock Medical Center Hiring

Castle Rock Medical Center in Green River is looking for a full-time RN or LPN to join our team.
Requirements
- Strong communication and computer skills are required.
We are looking for someone who is motivated, dedicated and flexible!
To Apply
Employment applications are available at:
Castle Rock Medical Center – 1400 Uinta Drive Or castlerockmedicalcenter.org
Applications will be accepted through the end of the business day on February 5, 2019
