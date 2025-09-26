Castle Rock Medical Center Invites you to Legacy Planning

If you are 55 or over, or if you are a caregiver for someone over 55, this one-day event can help inform and provide resources for topics related to aging.

Visit with professionals from:

﻿﻿Hospice of Sweetwater County

Trona Valley Federal Credit Union

﻿﻿Sage Hilstad Law, P.C.

Learn more about:

The Self-Heimlich maneuver

Advanced directives

Wednesday, October 8th

1:30 – 3:00 pm

Castle Rock Medical Center

1400 Uinta Drive, Green River, WY

No reservation required

Light refreshments will be served.

For questions call: 307-872-4590.

About CRMC

CRMC is a certified Rural Health Clinic that provides primary care services to our community. In addition to family practice and pediatrics, CRMC offers on-site lab and radiology services. Our mission is to provide affordable access to the highest quality healthcare. For more information click here.