Castle Rock Medical Center Invites you to Legacy Planning

If you are 55 or over, or if you are a caregiver for someone over 55, this one-day event can help inform and provide resources for topics related to aging.
Visit with professionals from:
- Hospice of Sweetwater County
- State Bank of Green River
- Sage Hilstad Law, P.C.
Learn more about:
- Cyber security
- Nutrition for the elderly
Wednesday, October 16
1:00 – 3:00 pm
Castle Rock Medical Center
1400 Uinta Drive, Green River WY
No reservation required
Light refreshments will be served.
For questions call: 307-872-4590.
