Castle Rock Medical Center Is Hiring Full-Time or Part-Time Receptionist

Are you detail-oriented and experienced in customer service?
Castle Rock Medical Center is accepting applications for a full-time or part-time Receptionist.
Applications available here.
Position Responsibilities
- Checking patients in and out
- Taking messages
- Making appointments
.
Position Requirements
- Detail-oriented
- Able to multi-task
- Computer skills
- Previous office and customer service experience is preferred
To Apply
Employment applications are available at 1400 Uinta Drive and online at castlerockmedicalcenter.org.
