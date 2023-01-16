Castle Rock Medical Center is Hosting Annual Health Fair – Schedule Your Discounted Labs Today! 

Castle Rock Medical Center (CRMC) is gearing up for the return of the annual Health Fair on Saturday, March 4th.

Prior to the fair, community members are encouraged to take advantage of

discounted lab tests from February 6-25.

Lab results can be picked up at the Health Fair and providers will be on hand to discuss the results.

There are two options available to participate in receiving discounted lab work:

Walk – In:

Feb 6-10, 13-17, 20-24

Monday – Friday

8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Or Schedule an Appointment:

Fridays, February 17 & 24

6:30 am – 7:45 am

Saturdays, February 18 & 25

6:30 am – 9 am

Call (307) 872-4590 to schedule your appointment.



Health Fairs are a great opportunity to prioritize your health:

Discounted Lab Testing

We all know healthcare can be expensive, which may lead to many of us holding off on getting necessary screenings. Discounted lab tests prior to the CRMC’s Health Fair include a General Health Screen, TSH, Vitamin D, PSA, Testosterone, Progesterone, Hemoglobin A1C, Hemogram, Estradiol, Blood Typing, Bone Mineral Density and Body Comp Analysis. Disease Prevention

Bloodwork can help detect health issues even if you are not having symptoms. Health Education

The annual Health Fair offers and opportunity for patients to see and visit with providers as well as other wellness resources in the community.

About CRMC

CRMC is a certified Rural Health Clinic that provides primary care services to our community. In addition to family practice and women’s health, CRMC offers on-site lab and radiology services. Our mission is to provide affordable access to the highest quality healthcare.