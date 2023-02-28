Get a FREE Skin Check When You Attend Castle Rock Medical Center’s Annual Health Fair on March 4th

Castle Rock Medical Center (CRMC) is gearing up for the return of the annual Health Fair on Saturday, March 4th.

The Fair will be located at the clinic at 1400 Uinta Drive, Green River.

This is a great chance to focus on your health and wellness!

Meet with our providers

Visit informational booths

Pick up your lab results if you took advantage of discounted testing in February

Free Skin Checks, for arms, hands and face

Everyone is welcome to attend, even if you didn’t have health fair lab testing in February.

When Should You Have a Skin Check-up?

If a mole or skin patch has changed in color, size, shape or symptom.When acne doesn’t improve with diet or over-the-counter products.

If you have itchy rashes or hives that won’t go away.

If your skin is persistently irritated, and store-bought creams aren't helping itchy, red,

flaky skin.

flaky skin. If you start losing more hair than usual, this may be caused by scalp problems.

Starting in your early 20s, schedule yearly appointments for preventative measures.

About CRMC

CRMC is a certified Rural Health Clinic that provides primary care services to our community. In addition to family practice, CRMC offers on-site lab and radiology services. Our mission is to provide affordable access to the highest quality healthcare.