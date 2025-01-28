Castle Rock Medical Center is Hosting the Annual Health Fair on March 1st!

Discounted Lab Work Opens in February

Castle Rock Medical Center (CRMC) is gearing up for the return of the annual Health Fair on Saturday, March 1st, from 9:00 am until noon. The Fair will be located at the clinic at 1400 Uinta Drive, Green River.

Prior to the fair, community members are encouraged to take advantage of discounted lab tests from February 3- 26. This year, you can schedule an appointment, or just walk-in when it is convenient for you.

Lab results can be picked up at the Health Fair and providers will be on hand to discuss the results.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Appointments or Walk-In:

Feb 3-26

Monday – Friday

7:30 am – 5:00 pm



Monday – Friday 7:30 am – 5:00 pm February 15 & 22

Saturday

6:30 am – 9:00 am

Call 307-872-4590 to schedule an appointment, or simply walk-in when it’s convenient for you.

Health Fairs: A Perfect Opportunity to Focus on Your Well-Being





Affordable Lab Testing

Healthcare costs can sometimes delay essential screenings. CRMC’s Health Fair offers discounted lab tests, including General Health Screen, TSH, Thyroid Panel, Vitamin D, PSA, Testosterone, Progesterone, Hemoglobin A1C, Hemogram, Estradiol, Blood Typing, Bone Mineral Density, and Body Composition Analysis.



Early Detection and Disease Prevention

Bloodwork can reveal potential health concerns even before symptoms appear, enabling timely intervention. Perhaps it’s time to have a general health screening, or maybe you have a history or risk factors that might prompt a more specific test.



Health Education and Community Resources

The annual Health Fair provides a chance to meet healthcare providers and access a variety of wellness resources available within the community.

WHEN Saturday, March 1st, 9:00 am until noon. WHERE Castle Rock Medical Center

1400 Uinta Drive, Green River, WY

Call (307) 872-4590 to schedule your appointment.

About CRMC

CRMC is a certified Rural Health Clinic that provides primary care services to our community. In addition to family practice and pediatrics, CRMC offers on-site lab, radiology and speech therapy services. Our mission is to provide affordable access to the highest quality healthcare.