Castle Rock Medical Center is Hosting the Annual Health Fair on March 2nd!

Castle Rock Medical Center (CRMC) is gearing up for the return of the annual Health Fair on Saturday, March 2nd, from 9:00 am until noon. The Fair will be located at the clinic at 1400 Uinta Drive, Green River.

If you haven’t had your lab testing yet, we’ve extended our testing hours for walk-ins.

Walk–In Lab Testing – Still Available

Walk – In:

  • Feb 26th-29th
  • Monday – Thursday
  • 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

This free community event will feature:

  • Review of test results (lab draws taken prior to the health fair) with a local provider.
  • Blood pressure checks.
  • Free skin checks (9-11 AM only) with Kris Sherwin, PA-C.
  • Informative wellness and fitness booths.
  • NEW kids corner with interactive activities.

Low-cost testing includes:

  • General Health Screen – $40
  • TSH – $28
  • PSA – $28
  • Testosterone – $30
  • Progesterone – $20
  • Hemoglobin A1C – $20
  • Thyroid Panel – $50
  • Hemogram – $10
  • Estradiol – $16
  • Vitamin D – $40
  • Blood Typing – $15
  • Bone Mineral Density – $60
  • Body Comp Analysis – $20

WHEN

Saturday, March 2, 9:00 am until noon.

WHERE

Castle Rock Medical Center
1400 Uinta Drive, Green River, WY

Call (307) 872-4590 to schedule your appointment.

About CRMC

CRMC is a certified Rural Health Clinic that provides primary care services to our community. In addition to family practice and pediatrics, CRMC offers on-site lab, radiology and speech therapy services. Our mission is to provide affordable access to the highest quality healthcare.

