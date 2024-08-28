Castle Rock Medical Center is Offering Specialized Care for Kids

Castle Rock Medical Center (CRMC) offers pediatric services for children 0 – 18 years of age. We do our best to accommodate same-day appointments, Monday – Friday, making it easier for busy families.

Meet our New Pediatrician:

Dr. Paul DeBusschere, Board Certified Pediatrician, is taking new patients. Dr.DeBusschere enjoys supporting families as their children grow from infants to self-sufficient adults. In addition to treating illness, he also offers well-child exams, immunizations, behavioral health support, and more. He has been a practicing pediatrician for over 25 years.

Education and Training:

﻿﻿University of Washington School of Medicine, M.D.

Residency – Michigan State University and DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, MI

Board Certifications:

American Board of Pediatrics

Dr. DeBusschere is married and has six children. He and his family are active in their local church and enjoy outdoor activities

To schedule a pediatric appointment, please call 307-872-4590.

About CRMC

CRMC is a certified Rural Health Clinic that provides primary care services to our community. In addition to family practice and pediatrics, CRMC offers on-site lab and radiology services. Our mission is to provide affordable access to the highest quality healthcare. For more information click here.