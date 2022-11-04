Castle Rock Medical Center – New Year Shape-Up Challenge

It’s time to get started with our Community Fitness Challenge!

Winter and the holidays can be the toughest time of year to stay in a healthy routine. Watching what we eat, getting in some regular exercise, and setting some real goals can help.

Ask a buddy to join our Community Fitness Challenge with you — encouragement and support are also important to meet your wellness goals.

Track your fitness goals with a body composition scan at Castle Rock Medical Center.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Come in for your first scan as soon as possible, then schedule a second appointment in 2023 to see your progress!

A body composition scan will help you know your lean muscle and fat percentage scores.

Call (307) 872-4500 to schedule your body composition today.

It’s only $40 for two scans, one now and one at the end of the challenge.

Walk-ins are welcome and no doctor order is necessary.

About CRMC

CRMC is a certified Rural Health Clinic that provides primary care services to our community. In addition to family practice and pediatrics, CRMC offers on-site lab, radiology and speech therapy services. Our mission is to provide affordable access to the highest quality healthcare.