Castle Rock Medical Center Offers Legacy Planning for Seniors During One-Day Event

Castle Rock Medical Center (CRMC) will offer legacy planning for seniors on October 19th from 12:30 – 2:00 PM.
If you are 55 or over, or if you are a caregiver for someone over 55, this one-day event can help inform and provide resources for topics related to aging.
WHEN
Wednesday, October 19th
12:30 PM – 2:00 PM
WHERE
Advertisement - Story continues below...
Castle Rock Medical Center
1400 Uinta Drive, Green River, WY
No reservation required
Light refreshments will be served.
Visit with professionals from:
- Hospice of Sweetwater County
- Vase Funeral Home
- State Bank of Green River
- Castle Rock Medical Center
For questions call: (307) 872-4500
About CRMC
CRMC is a certified Rural Health Clinic that provides primary care services to our community. In addition to family practice and pediatrics, CRMC offers on-site lab, radiology and speech therapy services. Our mission is to provide affordable access to the highest quality healthcare.