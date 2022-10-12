Castle Rock Medical Center Offers Legacy Planning for Seniors During One-Day Event

CRMC is a certified Rural Health Clinic that provides primary care services to our community. In addition to family practice and pediatrics, CRMC offers on-site lab, radiology and speech therapy services. Our mission is to provide affordable access to the highest quality healthcare.

