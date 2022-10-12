Castle Rock Medical Center Offers Legacy Planning for Seniors During One-Day Event

Castle Rock Medical Center (CRMC) will offer legacy planning for seniors on October 19th from 12:30 – 2:00 PM.

If you are 55 or over, or if you are a caregiver for someone over 55, this one-day event can help inform and provide resources for topics related to aging.

WHEN

Wednesday, October 19th
12:30 PM – 2:00 PM

WHERE

Castle Rock Medical Center
1400 Uinta Drive, Green River, WY

No reservation required
Light refreshments will be served.

Visit with professionals from:

  • Hospice of Sweetwater County
  • Vase Funeral Home
  • State Bank of Green River
  • Castle Rock Medical Center

For questions call: (307) 872-4500

About CRMC

CRMC is a certified Rural Health Clinic that provides primary care services to our community. In addition to family practice and pediatrics, CRMC offers on-site lab, radiology and speech therapy services. Our mission is to provide affordable access to the highest quality healthcare.

