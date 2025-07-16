Castle Rock Medical Center Welcomes Amanda Wilson, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker

Castle Rock Medical Center is proud to welcome Amanda Wilson, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, to provide counseling services to the community. Her therapeutic style is person-centered, strength-based, and trauma-informed, helping individuals feel safe and supported in their healing journey. Same-day appointments can usually be accommodated.
Amanda can assist with a wide range of mental health concerns, including:
- Depression
- Suicidal ideation
- Self-harm
- Anxiety
- Personality disorders
- ADHD
- Trauma and acute stress
- Grief and loss
Amanda also brings valuable experience in working with military service members—active duty, veterans, and their families—especially in navigating the complex challenges of reintegration after discharge. She holds a certification in Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART), a trauma-informed therapy designed to bring rapid relief from distress.
To schedule an appointment, please call 307-872-4590.
About CRMC
CRMC is a certified Rural Health Clinic that provides primary care services to our community. In addition to family practice, behavioral health and pediatrics, CRMC offers on-site lab and radiology. Our mission is to provide affordable access to the highest quality healthcare. For more information click here.