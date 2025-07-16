Castle Rock Medical Center Welcomes Amanda Wilson, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker

Castle Rock Medical Center is proud to welcome Amanda Wilson, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, to provide counseling services to the community. Her therapeutic style is person-centered, strength-based, and trauma-informed, helping individuals feel safe and supported in their healing journey. Same-day appointments can usually be accommodated.





Amanda can assist with a wide range of mental health concerns, including:

Depression

Suicidal ideation

Self-harm

Anxiety

Personality disorders

ADHD

Trauma and acute stress

Grief and loss





Amanda also brings valuable experience in working with military service members—active duty, veterans, and their families—especially in navigating the complex challenges of reintegration after discharge. She holds a certification in Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART), a trauma-informed therapy designed to bring rapid relief from distress.

To schedule an appointment, please call 307-872-4590.

About CRMC

CRMC is a certified Rural Health Clinic that provides primary care services to our community. In addition to family practice, behavioral health and pediatrics, CRMC offers on-site lab and radiology. Our mission is to provide affordable access to the highest quality healthcare. For more information click here.