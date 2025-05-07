Catherine Frances Mayberry (Oct. 20, 1960 – May 2, 2025)

Catherine Frances Mayberry, 64, passed away on Friday, May 2, 2025, at her home in Rock Springs. She was a eight year resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Lyman.

She was born in Farmington, New Mexico, on October 20, 1960; the daughter of Eileen Beauchamp and the father that raised her Carl Mayberry. Catherine lived a life rich in love, family, and cherished traditions.

Catherine attended schools in Rock Springs and Lyman where she established lifelong friendships and cherished memories. Her career as a homemaker was marked by her exceptional skills in cooking, sewing, quilting, and entertaining, talents she joyfully shared with her family and community. Above all, Catherine cherished the time spent with her family, especially her adored grandchildren.

Survivors include her mother, Eileen Mayberry of Rock Springs; four sons, Ernest Edward Licking and his wife Katherine Herbin of Rock Springs, Zane Johnny Maxfield and his companion Ashlee Spenneberg of Lyman, Cody Maxfield of Lyman, Kyle Maxfield of Lyman, and Jeramiah Rael of Green River; four daughters, Jessica Morrison of Green River, Jenna Maxfield of Lyman, Brianna Maxfield of Lyman; one brother, Collin McIntyre; four sisters, Corinna Rogers and husband Wayne of Rock Springs, Crystal Gardea of Green River, Cindy Gengler of Texas, and Billie Stogner of Louisiana; 17 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; several aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, William Baker; her stepfather, Carl Mayberry; one sister, Connie Anderson; and a step-brother, Edward Mayberry; one granddaughter, Orayah Maxfield.

Cremation will take place; a Graveside Service and Inurnment will be conducted at 2 P.M. Wednesday, May 14, 2025 in the Lyman City Cemetery, South Lyman Cemetery Road, Lyman, Wyoming.

Catherine’s warmth and kindness will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but her legacy will continue to inspire the lives she touched.