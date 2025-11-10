Catherine Wooten (April 13, 1966 – October 25, 2025)

Catherine Wooten, a beloved member of the Rock Springs community, passed away on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at the age of 59. Born on April 13, 1966, in Jacksonville, Florida, Catherine was known for her compassionate spirit and love for her family and friends.

Catherine was the cherished daughter of Yolanda Bates, residing in Rock Springs. Her warm-hearted nature touched the lives of her brother, Christopher Thomas Mann, and his wife Stephanie of Washington, D.C., as well as her two nieces and five nephews, whom she adored and spent treasured moments with.

After completing her education in Jacksonville, Catherine dedicated herself to serving others, most recently by working at Village Inn as a server for four years. It was here that her gentle kindness and attentive care were frequently remarked upon by patrons and colleagues alike.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Catherine had a deep passion for music and movies that resonated through her life. Her love of entertainment was second only to her devotion to her family. She took joy in every opportunity to be with her young relatives, and extended her nurturing nature by offering a helping hand to disabled children in her community.

Catherine is preceded in death by her loving husband, Mark Wooten; her paternal grandparents, William and Isabelle Dineen; her maternal grandparents, Steven J. and Catherine Machak; her brother, William J. Dineen; and her sister, Lisa M. Boyd. Their memory lived on in her heart and was evident to all who met her.

Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at Victory Christian Fellowship, 591, Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The family invites those who wish to offer condolences to do so at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

In honor of Catherine’s memory, the community and loved ones are encouraged to continue her legacy of kindness and service.

Catherine’s presence on this Earth was a blessing to all who knew her, and her contributions to making the world a better place will be remembered fondly. She will be greatly missed but forever held dear in the hearts of many.