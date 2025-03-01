Cathie Sharp (May 19, 1951 – February 25, 2025)

On the morning of February 25, 2025, Cathie Sharp peacefully and unexpectedly passed away in her family home at the age of 73.

Cathie was born May 19, 1951, to Lodis and Vera Sisk in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Cathie spent much of her childhood and early adulthood in Bishop, California, where she met the love of her life and husband, Ken Sharp. On June 5, 1971, Ken and Cathie were married in Carson City, Nevada, embarking on a loving union that would last 53 years. Together, they had four sons: Joseph, Jeremy, Daniel, and Jared. In 1979, the family relocated to Green River, where they cherished one another and continued to make lasting memories.

Cathie was a warm, lively, and compassionate person who deeply treasured her family. A devoted mom, Cathie embraced the chaos of raising three rambunctious sons, always matching their free spirits and wild ideas. She impressed upon them to live in the moment and appreciate each day. Her creativity and love for uniqueness were channeled into her career as a florist. You could always find Cathie in the kitchen baking something new, preparing a meal for her loved ones, and soaking up the sunshine while gardening. Spending time with her husband, sons, and grandchildren brought her immense happiness. Cathie had a remarkable ability to bring joy wherever she went, lighting up every room with her love of music, dancing, and infectious cheer. Genuine and authentic in every way, her love of coffee, spontaneity, and adventurous spirit will live on in those who love her.

Cathie was preceded in death by her eldest son Joseph Allen Sharp, son Jeremy Sharp, youngest brother Danny Sisk, parents Lodis and Vera Sisk, mother and father-in-law Flossie and Chester Sharp, four brothers-in-law, and one sister-in-law.

She is survived by her husband Kenneth Ray Sharp (76) of Green River; sons, Daniel Jason Sharp (49), and Jared Orion Sharp (47) of Green River; granddaughters, Kaitlynn Joe Sharp (24), and Alaina Dru Sharp (19), both of Green River; and a soon-to-be great-granddaughter.

In honor of Cathie, a viewing will be held Monday, March 3, at 5 pm at the Hilltop Baptist Church in Green River, with services to follow starting at 6 p.m. To celebrate Cathie’s bright and colorful personality, guests are invited to wear bright colors or add colorful accents to their attire.

Forever cherished in the hearts of those who love her, Cathie will be forever missed. Cremation and interment will take place at a later date.

Condolences for the family can be left at Fox Funeral Home.