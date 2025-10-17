Cause of Oct. 11 House Fire Deemed Not Suspicious

Emergency responders closed off a portion of Bridger Avenue Saturday afternoon while fighting a fire at 405 Bridger Avenue. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

ROCK SPRINGS — An investigation into the cause of an Oct. 11 fire that killed five pets is ongoing, though the fire itself isn’t considered suspicious.

Rock Springs Fire Department Chief Jim Wamsley said a state fire investigator has looked into the incident at 405 Bridger Avenue and is still working to determine the ignition point. The fire was contained to the home, with witnesses calling the emergency responders after seeing smoke coming from the house.

Wamsley said the RSFD responded with three fire engines and a total of nine firefighters, while Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 responded with two fire engines and another 9 firefighters.

“We had a good compliment of people down there,” he said.

Wamsley said one dog and four cats died during the fire, but no one was injured. He said the home’s occupants were not in the house when the fire started.