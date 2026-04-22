Cause of Scott’s Bottom Fire Found

Fire burns at the Scott's Bottom Nature Area Saturday afternoon. The fire consumed nearly 40 acres and 12 structures, while also resulting in a horse being euthanized. SweetwaterNOW photo by James Riter

GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office concluded the Scott’s Bottom fire was caused by an escaped cooking fire started by two juveniles who were fishing along the east bank of the Green River.

Fire investigators determined the wildfire originated from a cooking fire started inside a hollow log to cook fish. In dry, windy conditions, embers from the log spread into the surrounding grass and the fire quickly grew beyond their control.

The sheriff’s office will not release the names or other identifying information due to the individuals involved being juveniles.

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The fire was reported at about 4:55 p.m. March 21 and the first fire engine arrived on scene at approximately ay 5:08 p.m. The fire burned about 36 acres of city and private property. The fire destroyed multiple structures and other property at the CMS Horse Corrals. One horse died from injuries sustained during the fire. Investigators estimated the total losses caused by the fire to be approximately $500,000.

Detectives worked with fire investigators and other agencies to determine the origin and cause of the fire. The sheriff’s office said the physical evidence was consistent with witness statements and the juveniles’ accounts.

“This fire had serious consequences for property owners and our community,” said sheriff’s office spokesperson Jason Mower. “We’re grateful to everyone who acted quickly to protect lives and property. This case is an important reminder that any open flame during dry and windy conditions can become dangerous in seconds.”

The sheriff’s office reminds residents that open burning within the City of Green River is prohibited except in limited, permitted circumstances. Outside of city limits, Wyoming law prohibits negligently allowing a fire to spread to another property or failing to property extinguish or contain an outdoor fire. They also said to check local fire restrictions and exercise extreme caution during Red Flag and other hazardous conditions.

The investigation is now complete and the case will be forwarded to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office for review.