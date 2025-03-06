Cause of Sunday River Fire Still Unknown

Firefighters walk through a burned portion of land along the Green River Monday following a bush fire that took place Sunday. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin

GREEN RIVER –– A wildfire that burned a small section of land near Green River Sunday evening is still under investigation, according to the Green River Fire Department.

GRFD Assistant Fire Chief Bill Robinson said the department was dispatched Sunday afternoon to a brush fire. Robinson said 20 GRFD firefighters responded to the blaze and required additional support from Bureau of Land Management and Ashley National Forest firefighters. Robinson said the GRFD was on scene until 11 p.m. Sunday, with firefighters returning to the area the next morning. By Monday afternoon, the fire had been put out, with forest service firefighters surveying the area to deal with hot spots.

Robinson said fire investigators arrived Tuesday to determine the fire’s cause, but was unaware of if they made a determination.

The following photos were taken by David Martin/SweetwaterNOW: