Cave Pleads Not Guilty to Attempted Second-Degree Murder This Afternoon

GREEN RIVER — Alexander Vincent Ray Cave has pleaded not guilty to felony attempted second-degree murder stemming from an alleged stabbing incident in Rock Springs on January 19.

Cave entered his plea during an arraignment hearing in the Third District Court of Judge Suzannah Robinson this afternoon. He was formally charged with the felony on February 3 by the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office, and his bond was set at $250,000.

Cave could be facing a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted.

While his bond conditions will remain relatively the same, Cave’s attorney Nathan Jeppsen asked the court to consider allowing him to have supervised visits with his longtime stepfather. Jeppsen said Cave has had a long and close relationship with the man and would like to be able to speak with him about matters not involving his case until trial. Cave had a no-contact order with his stepfather as part of his original bond.

County Attorney Dan Erramouspe said the stepfather hindered the investigation after the alleged stabbing and thus became a part of the case. Erramouspe said Garfield was also arrested later on the night of the incident for being drunk in public and was a person of interest in the case.

“He refused to submit to a search warrant on the DNA, and this was all prior to Mr. Cave being arrested,” Erramouspe said. “He is still a witness and whether he cooperates with us down the road we don’t know.”

However, Erramouspe did say that monitored visitation between Cave and his stepfather would be okay as long as they discussed nothing about the case. But if Cave makes the $25,000 bond, the two men can have no contact until Cave’s trial.

Cave cannot have any direct or indirect contact with the alleged victim Rafael Magana, Tristen Vasquez or his stepfather’s wife. Robinson set Cave’s trial date for November 2 at 9 am.