CDC Discourages Traditional Trick-Or-Treating this Halloween Due to COVID-19

GREEN RIVER — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued some considerations for Halloween festivities amid the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, in which traditional trick-or-treating is suggested as an activity to avoid this Halloween.

“These considerations are meant to supplement—not replace—any state, local, territorial, or tribal health and safety laws, rules, and regulations with which holiday gatherings must comply,” the CDC stated on its website.

Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door is considered a “higher risk activity” that should be avoided this Halloween. Additionally, having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots is also being advised against.

CDC instead suggests people participate in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance. The bags could be placed at the end of a driveway, the CDC suggests

“If you are preparing goodie bags, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 second before and after preparing the bags,” the CDC recommended.

Crowded costume parties indoors, going to indoor haunted houses, and going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household are also being considered higher risk activities.

Some suggested safer alternatives, according to the CDC, are carving and decorating pumpkins with members of your household or at a safe distance outdoors with friends.

Other Halloween-themed festivities considered safe are having scavenger hunts outdoors, looking at Halloween decorations around the neighborhood, having a virtual costume contest, or having Halloween movie nights with your household.

For a complete list of the CDC’s Halloween guidelines, click here.