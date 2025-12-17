Cecil Duane McCoy (April 10, 1942 – December 14, 2025)

Cecil Duane McCoy, 83, passed away on December 14, 2025 at home.

He was born April 10, 1942 in Wamego, Kansas. He was well and lovingly raised by his maternal grandparents, Hilda Elizabeth Moege Meyer and William Robert Meyer in Alma, Kansas on their farm. After losing his beloved grandfather at 11 years old, Cecil worked the farm, a variety of odd jobs, and went to school. As he got older he longed for the day he could leave that town.

Cecil found his escape in the Navy and was enlisted for just over 5 years, receiving instrument technician training. After the Navy he worked for IBM in the Office Products Division, with hopes of going into computers, in Lawrence, Kansas.

While living in Lawrence he went to visit his grandmother in Alma, who really wanted him to go meet “his girl” at the café in town. He went to meet Phyllis Juergensen. Cecil said he knew the minute he saw her she was the one. Grandma was right! He cracked a joke about college girls and as stunned as Phyllis was, she was apparently intrigued enough to jump into a life-long adventure that began on June 26, 1966. They set out to conquer the world and had a hell of a time doing it!

While he was still at IBM, they sadly lost two babies in utero. The company unexpectedly implemented a program to help with adoptions, and between that program and help from dear friends, they were able to adopt a baby boy, Ryan Shane, who was their desperately needed miracle. After IBM he went to work for Goodyear as an Instrument Technician. After a time he decided he wanted something different, and eventually at Phyllis’ insistence, they made their way to Rock Springs where he went to work at the Jim Bridger Power Plant. He was an Instrument Technician, and eventually obtained a supervisor position. It took him 3 years to decide if he liked it in Rock Springs enough to stay, he did, and they set out to build their life here. They built their own home out north of town on an acre, staying married throughout the process.

After 28 years at the power plant he retired, but eventually took a couple of longer-term temporary contracting jobs at power plants in Effingham, Illinois; Farmington, New Mexico; and ended in Waterford, Connecticut. After the Connecticut job he officially fully retired. They found a church home at Ordinary Faith and have been blessed to meet so many great people who have become friends.

Throughout his life with his best friend and beloved bride, there was a lot of travel and great times spent together that they both have very fond memories of.

Cecil is survived by the love of his life, Phyllis; his son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Monica McCoy; his oldest granddaughter and husband, Gabrya and Casey Romero; his youngest granddaughter and partner, Shelby McCoy and Ryan French; and three great-grandchildren: Jacobi Romero, Bexlee McCoy, and Rorie French, all of Rock Springs.

At Cecil’s request there will be no formal memorial service. After cremation there will be a private time with family to honor the rest of his wishes.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests donations to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Sweetwater County, Sage View Care Center, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, and the University of Utah Hospital for the amazing care he has received since September. We would especially like to thank Dr. Lauridsen and his team for the care they’ve provided him over this time and previously. Special thank you to Vase Funeral Home for their help and compassion.

Phyllis asks that if anyone wants to celebrate him on their own to please do that in whatever way seems right to you. Maybe over some ice cream… chocolate and strawberry were his favorites.