Cecil “Keith” Wright (July 25, 1936 – December 26, 2024)

Cecil “Keith” Wright, 88, passed away on December 26, 2024, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, with family by his side. He was a resident of Manila, Utah, for the past 35 years.



Keith was Born July 25, 1936, in Westwood, California; he was the second born son of Vera Hughes and James Wright.

He graduated high school in Gridley, California, and he later enlisted in the United States Air Force as a Fighter-Interceptor based in Tacoma, Washington. After honorably completing his service, he relocated to Manila, Utah, where he met the love of his life, Velma Lou. They remained together for the next 30 years watching over their family and the beautiful Flaming Gorge. She preceded him in death in 2021. Keith worked for the US Forest Service for many years before retiring to the endless tinkering on his Classic 1969 Ford Ranchero.

Friends and family will remember Keith’s love and collection of classic model cars and airplanes and his sweet tooth! He was a wise and adoring father and grandpa, steadfast partner and respected employer. He had a great life, was a proud Veteran, loved all animals and never met one that didn’t love him equally as much.

He is survived by his children: Sandra Wright, Casey Wright, Danny (Wendy) Lamb, Kenny Lamb, Nola Ettleman, Jingles Lamb and Sara Lamb. He is also survived by his proudest accomplishments: 15 Grandchildren and 14 Great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his beloved Velma Lou; his parents, Vera Hughes and James Wright; two sons, Ricky Wright and Kelly Ettleman; one great grandson, J. Angel; one brother, James Wright Jr; and two sisters, Crystal Finley and Rosalee Ronzone.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

A celebration of Keith’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2025 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1st North 1st West in Manila, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the K9s For Warriors http://donate.k9sforwarriors.org or the woundedwarriorproject.org.