Cedar Harper Named Chamber’s Student of the Semester

ROCK SPRINGS – A student from Black Butte High School received recognition from the school and the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce for her dedication to the school, as well as the kindness and positive attitude she has.

Cedar Harper was named the chamber’s student of the semester Thursday during the chamber’s monthly luncheon. Chamber CEO Rick Lee said the program is new, with only one other student having earned the honor. Also, the program is unique to Black Butte High School, though he said it could grow to include other schools.

“I don’t think we recognize our youth as much as we should,” Lee said. “The future … looks good because of them.”

Lee said the chamber has nothing to do with the nomination process, saying it is handled by the high school. The chamber does partner with a sponsor, in this case Aspen Mountain Medical Center, to provide a $100 chamber gift certificate for the student.

Cedar is a member of the high school’s student council and quickly stood out amongst the nominees for the award according to Bryant Blake, the principal at the high school.

Blake said school administrators received multiple nominations and internally discussed which students “embody what it means to be a Bear.” Blake said administrators look at the student’s grades, how the student treats others at the school and their dedication to the school. Finalists were then voted on by the staff. Blake said Harper received an overwhelming amount of support in the staff vote.

“She earned it. She deserves it,” he said.