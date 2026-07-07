Celebrate 25 Years of River Festival in Green River

The Green River Chamber of Commerce will host the Annual River Festival on August 14th & 15th

The 25th Annual River Festival returns to Green River on August 14-15, bringing two days of family fun, community celebration, live entertainment, food, shopping, and unforgettable memories. The River Festival kicks off at 4 pm on Friday, where we have music, beer, vendors, our shrimp boil, food trucks, and, once it gets dark, FIREWORKS! One of Southwest Wyoming’s favorite summer traditions!

Hosted by the Green River Chamber of Commerce and produced in cooperation with Explore Rock Springs & Green River, WY, this year promises something for everyone.

Friday, August 14th

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The festivities begin Friday afternoon as Evers Park fills with vendors, food trucks, live music, beer gardens, and the Cajun Shrimp Boil.

The Cajun Shrimp Boil will once again be open to the public! Tickets are available at the Green River Chamber of Commerce for the 5pm or 6:00pm serving times.

$30.00 for a Boat (approx. 1 lb of shrimp) plus potatoes, corn, sausage, and soda or water.

for a Boat (approx. 1 lb of shrimp) plus potatoes, corn, sausage, and soda or water. $55 for 2 Boats–Date Night Special

for 2 Boats–Date Night Special $20 for a Canoe (approx. ½ lb of shrimp) plus potatoes, corn, sausage, and soda or water.



Remember, this is Cajun-style, so be ready for the heat!



Friday night will conclude with fireworks at dark! -Make sure to get the best seat on the island for this spectacular show.

Saturday, August 15th

Saturday begins bright and early with the 23rd Annual Run with the Horses Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, and 5K.

Runners from across the region will take on the scenic Wild Horse Loop while community members cheer them on throughout the course.The Annual “Run with the Horses Marathon” will take place around the Wild Horse Loop Tour beginning at 7am.

The event includes a Marathon, 1/2 Marathon, 10K, and a 5K.

The race will be professionally timed which helps increase efficiency for both the runners and volunteers.

Runners will proceed through town, on to the Wild Horse Loop Tour, and then turn and follow the same route back. There will be aid stations every two miles with water, Powerade, and energy snacks alternating at each station.

Runners are encouraged to follow the “Annual Run with the Horses Marathon”

Facebook page for updates on the race!

The Great Duck Race will take place at noon.

This event is fun for the whole family. We throw buckets of rubber ducks into the Green River as everyone cheers for their lucky ticket number! May the ducks be ever in your favor!

Get your duck race tickets at the Green River Chamber now!

Seedskadee Trout Unlimited, once again this year, will partner with us for the “Flaunt Your Fish

Competition.”

Businesses and individuals are invited to purchase a fish cutout and decorate it to their heart’s content (in a family-friendly manner) in the hopes of being this year’s winner! What do you win? Bragging rights and your fish! Find out again at the River Festival! Public voting will begin on Friday night and continue until Saturday at 1pm. The winner will be announced shortly after.

Do you have a smokin’ ride you want to show off at River Festival?

The Sweetwater Rodders will host the Car Show on Evers Park.

Polish up your favorite ride! Cars, trucks, motorcycles, vintage and new are welcomed!

You can sign up your vehicle by stopping at the Green River Chamber of Commerce, emailing [email protected], or calling 307-872-6190.

If you were unable to pre-register no need to worry, you can also register on Saturday, August 16th, starting at 9 am.

Vendors, Food, Music, and More



Throughout the weekend, festival-goers can enjoy:

Homemade and handmade vendors

Food trucks

Live music

Beer gardens

Family activities

Community exhibits

Shopping and entertainment

If you need more information, please reach out to the Green River Chamber at 307-872-6190 or stop by 1155 W. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River



We can’t wait to see everyone down at River Festival!

Produced in cooperation with Explore Rock Springs & Green River, WY.