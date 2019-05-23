Celebrate Bloedorn Lumber’s Centennial Anniversary!

Located in four states and with 23 retail locations, Bloedorn Lumber Company has been proudly serving our loyal customers for 100 years!
Our employees promise is to establish a connection with every customer that walks through the door and we make it our mission to create a lifelong relationship.
Come out and join us for our 100th Anniversary Celebration!
When
June 8th, 2019
7:30AM – 5:30PM
Where
Bloedorn Lumber
1600 Sunset Dr. in Rock Springs
About Bloedorn Lumber
Since 1919, it has been our family tradition to create a lumber store that provides friendly service and building supplies for any project. From lumber and house paint recommendations to finding the right tool or home improvement supplies, our staff will point you in the right direction.
Here at Bloedorn Lumber, we offer a wide variety of services that take away the stress of completing home improvements. Our team of experts will help you get your project done right.
Bloedorn Lumber is very versatile, we carry Benjamin Moore paint, Mid Continent Cabinetry, and Weather Shield Windows and Doors. We are truly the one stop shop for the do it yourselfers and contractors.
If you need tools, you have come to the right place. We have many brands of power tools and hand tools, from hammers and nail guns to circular saws and cordless drills. We’ve got you covered.
You can always find a great value at Bloedorn Lumber, we have weekly and monthly savings.
Thank you for making Bloedorn Lumber your hardware store and choice for building supplies and materials, we are excited to be serving the Rock Springs area.
Family owned, we are your key to home improvement.
