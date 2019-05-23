Celebrate Bloedorn Lumber’s Centennial Anniversary!

Bloedorn Lumber is very versatile, we carry Benjamin Moore paint, Mid Continent Cabinetry, and Weather Shield Windows and Doors. We are truly the one stop shop for the do it yourselfers and contractors.

If you need tools, you have come to the right place. We have many brands of power tools and hand tools, from hammers and nail guns to circular saws and cordless drills. We’ve got you covered.

You can always find a great value at Bloedorn Lumber, we have weekly and monthly savings.

Thank you for making Bloedorn Lumber your hardware store and choice for building supplies and materials, we are excited to be serving the Rock Springs area.

Family owned, we are your key to home improvement.