Celebrate Day of the Dead with the Sweetwater County Historical Museum

GREEN RIVER — The Sweet Water County Historical Museum is hosting its fourth annual Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) exhibit in Green River Oct. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event celebrates the rich cultural traditions of Day of the Dead, a melding of Indigenous and Catholic traditions. Latin American countries and the United States celebrate Day of the Dead each year on Nov. 1 and 2. With collaboration across the Sweetwater County’s communities, the Museum strives to provide an authentic experience for our community to enjoy and learn about this holiday.

Families can look forward to educational and engaging activities for all ages including traditional crafts such as papel picado (pecked paper) and tapetes (tapestries). Mexican food and drinks will be available at no cost. There will also be fun activities like face painting and a photo booth. This event is free and open to all ages.

A central part of Day of the Dead is the creation and decoration of ofrendas, which are altars that families build to welcome their deceased relatives from the afterworld. Altars are filled with favorite items like food and drink, toys and trinkets, and anything else that might welcome the souls of their ancestors. Beginning Friday, October 10, the museum’s annual ofrenda exhibit will be on display.

The Museum is inviting families to help build our ofrenda by bringing their own offerings to their loved ones to be displayed in the public exhibit. Those interested can bring photos to the Sweetwater County Historical Museum from Oct. 10 through Oct. 17 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.

This year, Annie Adkins, Founder and Community Organizer of Bridges for Community and Unity, has helped the Museum put together a display of dresses traditionally used in folklórico dances on loan from Sweetwater County families. These feature designs from across Mexico for our community to learn about, and the cultural dances and the music that goes along with them.