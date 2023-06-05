Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the ESPC Team and Rock Springs community with us on September 16th from 12-4pm.

Enjoy food trucks, music, family fun activities, and community organizations for you to learn about.

STAY TUNED FOR MORE INFORMATION!

Interested in Tabling?

Organizations interested in tabling should contact Rosa Reyna-Pugh at rosa@equalitystate.org.

About ESPC & The Chair Project

The Equality State Policy Center’s mission is to improve the lives of all Wyoming’s people through transparent government, fair elections, and thriving communities.

ESPC launched The Chair Project in 2022 with the goal of increasing civic engagement and voter education in Hispanic and Latino communities in Wyoming.

Wyoming’s population is 10.6% Hispanic and Latino. According to the most recent census, Sweetwater and Carbon County are the two largest by population percentage of Hispanic and Latino community members. Unfortunately, those communities have been disproportionately underrepresented throughout Wyoming in the legislature and community leadership positions.

The Chair Project aims to increase the representation of Hispanic and Latino community members in Sweetwater and Carbon counties and create a true Equality State.