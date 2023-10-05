Celebrate Oktoberfest With Golden Hour Senior Center

Join Golden Hour Senior Center for a night of live music and dancing at the Oktoberfest Fundraiser!
WHEN
Friday, October 13th
WHERE
Golden Hour Senior Center, 550 Uinta Dr. in Green River
Tickets must be purchased before October 10th.
Admission is $20 for seniors and only $24 for non-seniors.
More Details
- Salzburger Echo will be performing traditional German music, and there will be plenty of food and drink to enjoy, along with raffles and a silent auction.
- The fun starts at 5 pm and goes until 8!
We hope to see you there!