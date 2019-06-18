Celebrate Our Diverse City at Rock Springs International Day 2019

This year’s International Day celebration will be held on July 13, 2019 in Bunning Park.

The event opens at 8 a.m. with a pancake fundraiser breakfast for the Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs. Followed by live entertainment starting at 10 a.m.

Come out and enjoy music 🎶, brews 🍻, food 🥘 and family fun 🥳!

International Day is a continuation of a tradition started nearly 100 years ago to honor and appreciate the diverse cultural heritages of the citizens of Rock Springs. Today we continue that tradition by honoring those who came before and those who are here today with the sights, sounds and flavors of cultures from around the world that have come together here and make this city special.





Admission to the event is FREE to the public. In addition to free performances throughout the day, there will be a wide range of free kid’s activities, crafts, games from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vendors will be in the park serving visitors with delicious foods, tasty treats and crafts of all kinds. Also, 30 beers from around the world will be available for your enjoyment.





2019 SCHEDULE

10:00 David Pedri and the EIO Band [Polka]

11:00 Red Desert Rapture Belly Dancing [Egyptian/Turkish]

11:45 Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl de Utah [Mexican]

12:45 Sonali Loomba [Indian]

1:45 Spirit Eagle Dancers [Native American]

2:45 Ballet Folklorico Quetzalcoatl de Utah [Mexican]

3:45 Sonali Loomba [Indian]

4:45 Spirit Eagle Dancers [Native American]

5:45 Red Desert Rapture Belly Dancing [Egyptian/Turkish]

6:30 David Pedri and the EIO Band [Polka]

7:30 Set-up for Ten Years gone

8:00 Ten Years Gone [English Rock]

Tony Corona will also be playing on the accordion throughout the day.

VOLUNTEER

International Day is organized by an all-volunteer committee and made possible in part by our sponsors. If you or someone you know would like to help out, email:

rsinternationalday@gmail.com. We’d love to have you!

