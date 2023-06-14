Celebrate Our Diverse City at Rock Springs International Day 2023

This year’s International Day celebration will be held on Saturday July 8, 2023 in Bunning Park.

The event opens at 8 am with a Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast, followed by live entertainment starting at 10 am and continuing on until 10 pm that night!

LEARN MORE ON FACEBOOK HERE

ADMISSION TO THE PARK IS FREE

and you’ll get to enjoy tons of vendors, food trucks, and beer from around the world!

International Day is a continuation of a tradition started nearly 100 years ago to honor and appreciate the diverse cultural heritages of the citizens of Rock Springs. Today we continue that tradition by honoring those who came before and those who are here today with the sights, sounds and flavors of cultures from around the world that have come together here and make this city special.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Admission to the event is FREE to the public. In addition to free performances throughout the day, there will be a wide range of free kid’s activities, crafts, games from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vendors will be in the park serving visitors with delicious foods, tasty treats and crafts of all kinds. Also, over 20 beers from around the world will be available for your enjoyment.

FUN FACTS ABOUT ROCK SPRINGS INTERNATIONAL DAY

International Day is a FREE event!

International Day has food, beer, music, dancing and entertainment for the whole family!

International Day carries on a tradition of celebrating our cultural heritage in Rock Springs. The first events were known as International Night and held indoors.

The original International Night was sponsored by the Lions Club, and included a variety show as well as arts and crafts for sale.

The first International Night was held in 1924.

International Night included a candle lighting ceremony in which each person would light another’s candle from their own and recite, “as light begets light, so love begets love the world around,” each in the language of their homeland.

International Day is now hosted in Bunning Park, just off of I-80 and right in the heart of Rock Springs!

VOLUNTEER

International Day is organized by an all-volunteer committee and made possible in part by our sponsors. If you or someone you know would like to help out, email:

rsinternationalday@gmail.com. We’d love to have you!