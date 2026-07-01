Celebrate Our Diverse City at Rock Springs International Day 2026

This year’s International Day celebration will be held on July 11, 2026 in Bunning Park.

The event opens at 8 a.m. with a pancake fundraiser breakfast for the Kiwanis Club of Rock Springs. Followed by live entertainment starting at 10 a.m.

Come out and enjoy music, brews,food and family fun!

For a century, Rock Springs has celebrated the cultures, traditions, and people that make our community one of a kind. Join the celebration on Saturday, July 11, at Bunning Park for the 100th Anniversary of Rock Springs International Day, one of Wyoming’s longest-running cultural festivals!

This free, family-friendly event celebrates the city’s rich heritage, representing 56 nationalities, with a full day of entertainment, food, music, and activities for all ages.

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2026 SCHEDULE

10:00 AM – Dave Pedri and the EIO Band (Poland) 🇵🇱

11:00 AM – Halau Ku Pono I Kamalani (Hawaiian) 🌺

12:00 PM – World Dance Ensemble (World) 🌍

1:00 PM – Colorado Asian Cultural Heritage Center (China) 🇨🇳

2:00 PM – Carnaval de Barranquilla en Utah (Colombia) 🇨🇴

3:00 PM – Halau Ku Pono I Kamalani (Hawaiian) 🌺

4:00 PM – World Dance Ensemble (World) 🌍

5:00 PM – Carnaval de Barranquilla en Utah (Colombia) 🇨🇴

6:00 PM – Mariachi Fuego de Utah (Mexico) 🇲🇽

7:00 PM – Eagle Spirit Dancers (Native American) 🪶

8:00 PM – Candlelight Ceremony 🌍

9:00 PM – Bohemian Queen (England) 🏴

Throughout the Day

🎵 Strolling Bagpipes with John Savery

💃 Indigenous Indonesian Dance with Paul Tirajoh

Plus enjoy free kids activities, more than 70 vendors, international food, a beer garden, cultural exhibits, and entertainment all day as Rock Springs celebrates 100 years of International Day!

Don’t Miss These Highlights

🌎 Live cultural performances from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

🎶 Music and dance from around the world, including performances representing Poland, Hawaii, China, Colombia, Mexico, Native American culture, England, and more

🥞 Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast

🛍️ More than 70 vendors

🍔 International food vendors and food trucks

🍺 Beer garden featuring beverages from around the world

🎈 Free kids activities

🎭 Cultural exhibits, demonstrations, and entertainment all day long

The celebration wraps up with a beautiful Candlelight Ceremony at 8 p.m., followed by live music from Bohemian Queen.

Whether you’re coming for the incredible food, cultural performances, shopping, or to celebrate the community that has made Rock Springs unique for 100 years, there’s something for everyone.

📅 Saturday, July 11

📍 Bunning Park | Rock Springs, Wyoming

💲 FREE Admission

Come experience a full day of culture, music, food, and community as Rock Springs celebrates 100 years of International Day!

Learn more and view the full entertainment schedule on the Rock Springs International Day Facebook page.