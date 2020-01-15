Celebrate TacoTime’s 60th with Throwback Deals EVERY MONTH

Founded in 1960, TacoTime is celebrating their 60th anniversary all 2020 long!
Each month you’re invited to snag an incredible deal as we say cheers to 60 years!
(🌮 Toasting 🥂 tacos is optional although highly suggested.)
MONTHLY DEALS
January 15th: FREE CRUSTOS
February 15th: 60¢ CRISP TACOS
March 15th: 60¢ CHERRY EMPANADAS
April 15th: FREE RANCH
May 15th: 60¢ SIDE OF RICE & BEANS
June 15th: 60¢ SIDE OF CHIPS & CHEESE
July 15th: 60¢ CHOCO TACOS
August 15th: 60¢ CHURROS
September 15th: 60¢ MINI CHEESE QUESADILLAS
October 15th: 60¢ BEAN TOSTADOS
November 15th: 60¢ BURRITO BITES
December 15th: 60¢ SMALL DRINKS
*PRO TIP: Set a reminder in your phone for the days listed above and never miss a deal!
Back to the Beginning
Check out this awesome throwback article highlighting the opening of Rock Springs’ very first TacoTime location. 👇
