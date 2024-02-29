Celebrating 114 Years of Scouting

Photo courtesy of Vera Trefethen.

Cub Scout Pack 86 celebrated the 114th anniversary of scouting February 28 at the White Mountain Library by having a carnival with games ran by Troop 86.

Then Leader Vera Trefethen presented awards to both the pack and the troop. Pack members participating included left to right in back Trefethen, Ziden Mortensen, Liam Baxter, Brighton Bentley, Kaylub Chatwin, front, Kolton Mortensen, Annalyse Chatwin, Henry Cherry, and Noah Bibber. Scouts BSA who led the games were Ty Corbett, Bob Aldred, Robert Roswell, Josh Harris, and Logan May.

