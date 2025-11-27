Celebrating Thanksgiving Traditions with TRN Media

Thanksgiving is a time for families to celebrate what they’re thankful for. Every family has its own traditions, whether it’s a special dish made for the feast or an activity that families enjoy while celebrating/ These are the traditions the employees of TRN Media celebrate.

Jayson Klepper: Nothing shocking here, I usually just go to my mom’s, have dinner, and watch football all day. Sometimes we play games after, and we just play it all by ear.

Keith Trujillo: I’m not sure I really have a Thanksgiving “tradition” really, I just have a lot of dinners to try to fit in, at minimum two, sometimes three depending on which part of my wife’s family is in town. So I suppose the tradition is scrambling to figure out plans at the last minute!

Camie Bozner: Our Thanksgiving tradition is after dinner the adults sit around the table and play games while the kids watch movies.

Kyle Pierce: Our thanksgiving tradition is doing a big pizza party with our family the night before thanksgiving and the next morning we get together and do a 5k turkey trot together!

Adrienne Hintz, Al and Faith Harris: We eat dinner at my house every year and usually Cory is working so my dad carves the turkey. On Christmas Eve we do “Christmas Olympics,” which is a series of competitive games throughout the evening complete with prizes. Soooooo, we pregame at Thanksgiving. If there is a new game we are adding, or if we just need some practice on one of the events, we play it at Thanksgiving to give our family an edge over anyone else that joins us at Christmas. Basically, we cheat by practicing a month early and we don’t tell anyone else what the games are so we have a leg up. Then on Friday we head to the mountains and cut down Christmas trees complete with lunch, which always includes a crock of chili. This includes cutting the tree down for Mansface. Saturday the boys take the tree up the hill for the city.

Stephanie Peterson: My family doesn’t have the kind of Thanksgiving tradition you see in movies. There’s no perfect table setting or famous secret recipe we guard like a national treasure. Ours is much simpler, and honestly, it means more because of that. Every year, no matter how busy life gets, we all get together. We cook together, usually talk over each other, and try our best not to burn anything. My favorite part is when we all go around the table and say what we’re thankful for. It’s a moment where everything slows down, and we’re reminded of how lucky we are to have each other, even if our “tradition” is basically just showing up and choosing to be together.

James Riter: Everyone coming to our Thanksgiving dinner needs to bring at least one side dish. It could be store bought rolls, home made casserole, or even just a box of stuffing. Whoever is hosting the dinner usually only makes the turkey. I think it takes a lot of the stress away from whoever is hosting so they can spend more time with the family instead of being in the kitchen all day.

David Martin: Until I started working for TRN Media, Thanksgiving week was usually the only time I felt I could take several days off without dealing with any work-related consequences the following week. If a family dinner isn’t planned beforehand, I’ve used it as an excuse to travel. When the family does get together, we do the usual big meal featuring favorite holiday dishes – some of which only are made for Thanksgiving or Christmas meals. For example, we have a dinner roll recipe that only gets busted out for these celebrations. Seriously, these are the most massively fluffy, buttery rolls you can imagine. That recipe will remain a family secret – my sister has threatened physical violence against me should I ever feature it in a SweetwaterCHOW food column.

Rusty Harris: I don’t really have a tradition, but every thanksgiving my husband’s grandmother makes a whipped peanut butter pie – and I would sneak the whole thing home with me if I could!

Jeff Driggs: The usual turkey dinner, pumpkin pie etc., and we watch the Cowboys football game. The Saturday after Thanksgiving we do the firepit in the backyard and make chili, roast hot dogs and make s’mores. We play Christmas music and do trivia and games for the kids etc.

Erick Pauley: Our family Thanksgiving tradition is cooking corn soufflé – which sounds fancy, but it’s just cornbread mix, two cans of cream corn, two cans of corn, sour cream, and a bit of seasoning that tastes amazing after baking. It’s always the first dish to disappear.