Celebrating Women’s Right to Vote

Today we celebrate Women’s Suffrage Day. On December 10, 1869, 150 years ago, Wyoming’s territorial legislature passed a law granting women the right to vote, and Gov. John Campbell signed the bill into law.

According to the Wyoming State Archives, Louisa Swain of Laramie, about 70, was the first woman in Wyoming to cast a vote on September 6, 1870.

This action paved the way for woman not only to have the right to vote, but to have the opportunity to serve in office.

In 1870, Esther Hobart Morris became the first woman in the United States appointed to the justice of the peace position, making her the first woman to hold a public office.