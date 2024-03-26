Celebration of Life for Lauretta Tanner Set for April 7

A celebration of life has been announced for Lauretta Jean Tanner.

Lauretta, 85, passed away on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, in Murray, Utah. She was a resident of Rock Springs.

She was born on Sept. 8, 1938, in Gary, Indiana, the daughter of Irvin Leander Mascher and Iola Mae Bowlin.

Lauretta attended Judge Memorial Catholic High before attending nursing school and obtaining her degree. She was a practicing nurse for 35 years.

She married Leslie R. Tanner on March 1, 1989, in Salt Lake City.

Lauretta worked as a store manager for Buckboard Marina for 30 years until her retirement on Oct. 10, 2019.

She loved nursing, golf, and square dancing with the Sashay Pardners.

Lauretta is survived by her husband Leslie R. Tanner of Rock Springs; daughter Christine Hall and husband Greg of Rock Springs; brothers Terry Mascher and wife Jacky, Don Mascher and wife Donna, Michael Mascher and wife Brandy, and Leonard Mascher; sisters Jean and husband Ken, Shirley and husband Kerry, JoAnn and husband Ric, and Colleen, all of Utah; grandchildren Dale B. and wife Darcy, Eric and wife Janell, Amanda and husband Rick, Carrie and husband Rob; great-grandchildren Maddee, Kyler, Craig, Austin, Gypsy, and Starla.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Richard (Alice), James, Bobby, and Brent; and sisters Betty, Donna, and Connie.

A celebration of life will take place at the at the Log Inn Restaurant on April 7, from 3-5 p.m. All friends are welcome to join the family in remembering Lauretta’s life.