Celebration of Life for Pamela Tahnazani Farmer Set for July 27

ROCK SPRINGS– A Celebration of Life for Pamela Tahnazani Farmer will be conducted at 1 pm on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the LDS Stake Center, 2055 Edgar Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Ms. Farmer, 48, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past five years and is a former resident of St. George, Utah.

Mrs. Farmer was born on April 2, 1971 in Chinle, Arizona; the daughter of Joe Toddy and Delphine Tanezani.

