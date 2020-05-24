Census Workers Are Visiting Sweetwater County Area

GREEN RIVER — The 2020 Decennial Census field operations are resuming in our area. Obtaining an accurate census count is critical in tax distributions that help pave our roads, fund our schools and ensure adequate emergency response, among other services. Please make sure your family is counted during the 2020 census.

During initial operations Census Bureau field staff will be working in neighborhoods, delivering questionnaire packages to housing units. They will not be contacting residents.

Operations will then transition to nonresponse follow-up, where Census Bureau staff will be knocking on doors and contacting residents in an effort to complete their 2020 Census Questionnaire. These operations will continue through October 31, 2020.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

We want to ensure our citizens can identify Census Bureau employees. If someone visits your home to collect information for the 2020 Census, check to make sure they have a valid ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date. Census workers may also carry Census Bureau bags and other equipment with the Census Bureau logo.

If you still have questions about their identity, you can call 844-330-2020 to speak with a Census Bureau representative.

Responding to the Census and avoiding “FRAUDS” and “SCAMS.”

A key way to identify scam websites is to look at the website address. All valid Census Bureau websites will always have “.gov” at the end.

Further, during the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau will never ask for:

• Your Social Security number.

• Your bank account or credit card numbers.

• Anything on behalf of a political party.

• Money or donations. In addition, the Census Bureau will not contact you on behalf of a political party.

If you suspect fraud, call 844-330-2020 to speak with a Census Bureau representative. If it is determined that the visitor who came to your door does not work for the Census Bureau, please report suspicious individuals to Dispatch at 307-875-1400.