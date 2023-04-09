Century-old Target Pistol Identified by County Museum

SWEETWATER COUNTY — An early 20th-century target pistol was the subject of a research project at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum.

The museum’s Vintage Firearms Research Program identified the pistol as a single-shot, break-open Stevens Offhand No. 35. About 35,000 were manufactured from 1907 to 1916 in .22 Rimfire, .22 Stevens-Pope, .22 Winchester Rim Fire, and .25 Stevens calibers. The pistol examined at the museum has a nickel-finished frame and a blued 10″ barrel.

Massachusetts toolmaker Joshua Stevens, born in 1814, turned to firearms manufacture when he founded the Stevens Arms Company in Chicopee, Massachusetts, in 1864. Many firearms historians agree that it was the Stevens Company that first introduced the .22 Long Rifle rimfire cartridge in 1887.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Over the years, Stevens manufactured an extensive line of rifles, shotguns, and target pistols. The company was purchased by New England Westinghouse in 1915, and again by Savage in 1920. Stevens continued to operate as a Savage division at its Chicopee Falls operation until 1960, when the plant was demolished. Today, Savage continues to offer a line of Stevens rifles and shotguns.

Those with a vintage firearm (or firearms) who would like to learn more about them are encouraged to contact the museum at (307) 872-6435 or via email at blustd@sweetwatercountywy.gov. There is no charge for the service.