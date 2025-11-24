Ceramics Exhibition Comes to Western in December

ROCK SPRINGS — Western Wyoming Community College will host the “Inspired by Nature: An Exhibition of Sculptural Clay Works” ceramics exhibition starting Dec. 12.

Multiple works from professional ceramics artists from across the country will be on display in Western’s Art Gallery from Dec. 12, through March 13, 2026, with a closing reception the final day beginning at 4 p.m.

Elaine Quave, Blue Primrose, Stoneware, 2021. Photo courtesy of Western Wyoming Community College.

According to Western, the exhibition aims to showcase the efforts of contemporary artists working with fired clay who draw some sort of inspiration from the natural world. From high-fire glazed clay sculpture to raw clay-bodied vessels, each artwork in this exhibition adds a facet to the multifaceted state of sculptural ceramics in the United States. Each of the included artworks has been carefully vetted and selected by the college’s Ceramics Instructor Bart Fetz, who served as the head juror in the selection process for Inspired by Nature. Works were selected from a submission pool of over 50 applications with the understanding that the exhibition should showcase high-quality works that speak to current issues, explore fresh perspectives within the discipline, or generally demonstrate the breadth of possibilities while working, partially or fully, with clay as a sculptural element.

From the initial submissions, the show was narrowed down to a final gallery lineup of 31 artworks made by 14 different artists from all across the country. In addition to these artists, Inspired by Nature will also display some of Bart Fetz’s wood-fired clay sculptures. Western’s Gallery Director Ben Nathan says:

“I am really excited to see this show all together and on display in the gallery. Bart has chosen a fairly comprehensive variety of ceramics methodologies, firing processes, and finishes. With all this variety, we will be able to spark lots of conversation with students and community members about the breadth of possibilities in fired clay,” Gallery Director Ben Nathan said. “Besides all of that, this show is just plain cool. Everyone is going to want to check it out.”

Nathan will oversee the installation and display of “Inspired by Nature: An Exhibition of Sculptural Clay Works,” with the help of a few student gallery interns. All works in the show will be for sale with the proceeds being divided between the artist and Western’s Gallery.