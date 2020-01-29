CFAC Board Announces New Scholarship Opportunity

ROCK SPRINGS — The Community Fine Arts Center Board has announced a new scholarship designed to assist Sweetwater County School District #1 seniors.

Students who have focused on taking art classes during their high school years are eligible to apply for this scholarship.

A longstanding collaboration between Sweetwater County School District #1, the City of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County has allowed the Community Fine Arts Center to publicly display the extensive art collection owned by the school district. Once the CFAC became a department of the Sweetwater County Library System, this asset to the community has continued to expand bringing in performances, traveling exhibitions, and providing classes.

The CFAC Advisory Board, working with the Sweetwater County Library Foundation, has established fundraising efforts which will now provide a college scholarship for seniors in SCSD1 to reward a student’s commitment to the Arts demonstrated by concentration of their high school studies in Art.

Dr. Jay’s Contribution

This year, 2020, former RSHS graduate and inductee to the RSHS Hall of Fame, Dr. Jay Bachicha is donating funds to double the scholarship amount to $1,000.

“Art – with her sisters music and literature – allows the human spirit to soar,” said Bachicha. “This scholarship honors an artist who will bring us new perspectives and who will reflect, through their visions, the things that celebrate our humanity and the wonderful world around us.”

The criteria to be eligible along with their art class focus, includes continuing their education at a Wyoming post-secondary school. They will submit a portfolio of five pieces of their artwork, write a short essay and ask for letters of support from two high school teachers.

Sweetwater School District #1 Board chair Carol Jelaco said “as a member of the Community Fine Arts Center Advisory Board, we are happy to announce this new scholarship to Sweetwater County School District #1 high school seniors.”

“We are particularly pleased to make this available to students who have had a love and passion for Art during their high school experience, but may or may not be considering a career path that involves art,” Jelaco added. “With the inclusion of the generous donation from Dr. Jay Bachicha, this scholarship could be a valuable addition to a student’s financial plan at any of Wyoming’s post-secondary institutions.”

Copies of the application are available from district secondary art teachers, the school guidance offices and the Community Fine Arts Center. CFAC hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.