CFAC Community Exhibit Focuses on Western Expansion

ROCK SPRINGS — The 17th annual community exhibit at the Community Fine Arts Center focuses on western expansion, in coordination with an event scheduled Oct. 23. The exhibit is co-hosted by the Rock Springs Historical Museum and Rock Springs Main Street/URA, and features an educational traveling exhibit titled “Driving of the Spike.” Residents are invited to view the exhibit at the CFAC.

“The Driving of the Spike tour features a 43-foot-tall golden spike sculpture passing through our area on its way to its installation site in Utah. The sculpture, “Golden Spike Monument,” is covered in reliefs that tell the story of the workers who built the transcontinental railroad, those impacted by the railroad, and the people whose vision and support helped make the railroad a reality,” Debora Soulé, the director of CFAC said.

Participating artists this year include painters Peggy Applequist, Patti Bird, Louisa Botnan, Darryl Newton, Karissa Phillips, Deon Quitberg, and Gwendolyn Quitberg. These artists utilized traditional mediums such as oils, watercolors, and acrylic paint. Michael Melson contributed a detailed pen and ink drawing depicting a covered wagon under attack on the trail.

The exhibit also features two photographs by RJ Pieper. One of the photos features a steam train engine and the other showcases the Palisades along the Green River, a scene originally captured by Thomas Moran in the late 1800s using watercolors and oils.

“We had already selected the theme of Wyoming’s state flower, the Indian Paintbrush,” Soulé said. “But to coordinate with the Driving the Spike event, we have moved it to next year. All mediums are accepted, and we are excited to see how our local artists capture this colorful subject.”

The exhibit is on display through Oct. 31. and is located at 400 C Street in Rock Springs. The center’s hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.