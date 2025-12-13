CFAC Hosts His and Hers Art Exhibition

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs artists Ben and Melody Nathan will exhibit their work at the Community Fine Arts Center through Dec. 27, 2025.

The married couple share a home art studio but approach their work in distinctly different ways. Melody focuses on figurative oil painting with touches of contemporary impressionism, while Ben works in mixed-media assemblage and printmaking influenced by landscape and new-wave Western art. This marks the first joint exhibition for the couple, who hope visitors will gain insight into the life and relationship of two very different artists united by their love for each other and their family.

Ben is the art program director at Western Wyoming Community College, where he serves as assistant professor of art, Art Department chair and Art Gallery director. Melody has focused on motherhood, developed her skills as a self-taught portrait artist and recently returned to school to study business.

For more information, visit the Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs. The center is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.