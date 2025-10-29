CFAC to Host His and Hers Exhibit by Ben and Melody Nathan

CFAC to Host His and Hers Exhibit by Ben and Melody Nathan

Ben Nathan's Artwork. Photo Courtesy of Community Fine Arts Center.

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Community Fine Arts Center will feature an exhibition by artists Ben and Melody Nathan from Nov. 7 to Dec. 27. Titled His and Hers, the show will spotlight the distinct artistic approaches of the married couple.

The couple shares a home studio, but their artistic practices differ significantly. Melody creates figural oil paintings with elements of contemporary impressionism, while Ben’s mixed-media assemblages combine printmaking with touches of landscape and new wave Western art.

This exhibition marks the first time the couple has showcased their work together, offering a unique insight into their lives as both artists and partners. The Nathans hope the exhibit provides patrons with a glimpse of their shared love for family and each other.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Ben, an Assistant Professor of Art at Western Wyoming Community College, also runs the college’s art program. Melody, a self-taught portrait artist, has focused on motherhood and is currently pursuing business studies.

The CFAC will host a public reception with the artists Nov.14 from 5-7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, with refreshments provided. Visitors can meet the artists, view the exhibition, and enjoy conversation.

The CFAC is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

Related Articles

Hospital Hosts ‘Spooky-Ooky Halloween’ Friday

Hospital Hosts ‘Spooky-Ooky Halloween’ Friday

School Board Responds to Resignation, Cites ‘Pending Complaints’ Involving Trustee

School Board Responds to Resignation, Cites ‘Pending Complaints’ Involving Trustee

Green River Tunnel Westbound Lanes Open, Eastbound Lanes Closed

Green River Tunnel Westbound Lanes Open, Eastbound Lanes Closed

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Weather Forecast for Wednesday, October 29, 2025