CFAC To Host ‘The Voices of Words That Never Died’ Art Exhibit

ROCK SPRINGS — Artist and self-described “Renaissance Man” Dan Abernathy will present his touring art exhibit at the Rock Springs Community Fine Arts Center from Jan. 9-Feb. 7.

Abernathy’s exhibit, titled The Voices of Words That Never Died, is a collection of contemporary multimedia portraits created using his loose interpretation of stippling, along with ink, acrylic paint, and watercolor. The collection pays tribute to some of the greatest authors who are no longer with us, but whose words continue to endure.

The Community Fine Arts Center will host a public reception on Friday, Jan. 9, to kick off the exhibit. Abernathy will be present, and the public is invited to view the artwork, enjoy refreshments, and visit with the artist from 5-7 p.m.