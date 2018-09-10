C&G Trucking Services Hiring Class A CDL Drivers

C&G Trucking Services LLC has positions immediate openings for Class A CDL Drivers for hauling Frac Sand, Flatbeds and Step Decks, in the state of WY, UT, CO and ND.
The positions offer competitive pay, paid vacation, and bonuses.
Position Details
This position includes hauling Frac Sand, flatbeds, and step decks from and to location in WY, UT, CO, and ND.
Duties include but not limited to:
- Loading and unloading
- Communicating with managers, office staff, and dispatchers to complete assigned jobs
- Filling out invoices and following all rules
Requirements
- Possess current class A CDL
- Pass a pre-employment Drug Test
- 21 Years of age
- Good Driving Record
- Current DOT Medical Card
Contact
For questions or more information, please contact:
