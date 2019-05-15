C&G Trucking Services Hiring for Local Class A CDL Drivers

C&G Trucking Services LLC has open positions for Class A CDL Drivers for hauling production water in Douglas and Casper WY area.

This position offers competitive pay, 70 hours a week with 40 regular and 30 over-time, bonus, and paid vacation after one year.

Apply in person at 1921 Yellowstone Rd. in Rock Springs
or call  307-705-3050

Position Details

This position includes hauling production water in Douglas and Casper WY area, if you live in another area C&G Trucking Services will pay for the miles driven to your home when your days off come.

Requirements

  • Possess current class A CDL
  • Pass a pre-employment Drug Test
  • 21 Years of age
  • Good Driving Record
  • Current DOT Medical Card

To Apply

Apply in person 1921 Yellowstone Rd. Rock Springs, WY 82901

Contact

For questions or more information, please contact:

Cesar
C&G Trucking Services LLC
Main: 307-705-3050   Cell: 307-705-3050  Fax: (307)382-1088

