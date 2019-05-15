C&G Trucking Services Hiring for Local Class A CDL Drivers

C&G Trucking Services LLC has open positions for Class A CDL Drivers for hauling production water in Douglas and Casper WY area.
This position offers competitive pay, 70 hours a week with 40 regular and 30 over-time, bonus, and paid vacation after one year.
Position Details
This position includes hauling production water in Douglas and Casper WY area, if you live in another area C&G Trucking Services will pay for the miles driven to your home when your days off come.
Requirements
- Possess current class A CDL
- Pass a pre-employment Drug Test
- 21 Years of age
- Good Driving Record
- Current DOT Medical Card
Contact
For questions or more information, please contact:
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.