Chad E. Miller (October 10, 1972 – February 8, 2025)

Chad E. Miller, 52, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2025 at his home. He was a life-long resident of Rock Spring, Wyoming. Chad was a cherished son, brother, uncle, and friend, known for his love of the great outdoors and his warm spirit.

He was born October 10, 1972, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of Bert Miller and Pat Chipp Miller.

Chad attended schools in Rock Springs and was a 1991 graduate of Rock Springs High School and went onto attended Utah State in Logan, Utah. He worked many jobs after school and was recently employed with the United States Post Office as a mail carrier.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

A man of many passions, Chad was happiest outdoors, whether embarking on side-by-side excursions or enjoying four-wheel rides through the majestic Wyoming landscape. He was often accompanied by his beloved timber dogs and hunting buddies. An avid fisherman, hunter, camper, shed hunting and golfing, he reveled in the tranquility of nature. Chad was also a master at the grill, sharing delicious meals with friends and family. His loyal four-legged companion, Gunner, was ever by his side, a testament to Chad’s gentle heart.

Survivors include his parents Bert and Pat Miller of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Kristie Hopper and her husband Brett of Grants Pass, Oregon; two nieces, Hailee Hopper; Ella Hopper and his fur baby Gunner. Chad’s memory will be cherished by all who loved him.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harry and Lena Chipp; paternal grandparents, Harvey and Anna May Miller; one uncle, Ray Chipp; two aunts, Mitzi Nellen; Melody Stice.

The family respectfully requests donations be made to the charity of your choice.

Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Chad’s absence will be deeply felt, but his legacy of warmth, love, and adventure will endure in the hearts of all who knew him. He will be remembered for his unwavering love for family, and the joy he found in nature.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com