Chad Edward Martin (December 31, 1994 – August 31, 2024)

Chad Edward Martin, forever 29, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2024.

He was born on December 31, 1994 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Lisa Marie Martin and John Martin.

Chad graduated from Green River High School with the class of 2013.

He worked many jobs around Sweetwater County including the railroad, iron working, landscaping, and remodeling. He had many titles in his life but “Dad” was his favorite! Chad loved spending his time with his son Xaidyn. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding dirt bikes, playing pool, listening to and singing music, going camping with his girlfriend and their kids and spending as much time as he could with his friends and family.

Survivors include his son Xaidyn Martin; stepdaughter Zayla Cowger; mom Lisa Martin; sister Kylie Carothers and husband Raymond; niece Rayna; nephew Dean; uncles Bill and his three boys, Kenny and wife Brenna, Clay, and Wyatt Cudney; girlfriend Randi Bingham and her two daughters Kinzlee and Presley.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Bill and Marie Cudney and father John Martin as well as his two fur best friends Laker, aka Stinky, and Lincoln.

Cremation will take place, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

