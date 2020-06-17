Chad M. Banks – D

Tell us a little about yourself.

A fifth generation Rock Springs resident, I am dedicated to our community and Wyoming. I believe in leaving things better than I found them and apply that to every aspect of my life, be it a hiking trail or our community.

In my current role as the manager of the Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency/Main Street Program, I am a true community champion. I work closely with small businesses and believe in their ability to transform Wyoming’s economy.

I am an unapologetic advocate for Rock Springs and want to take that passion to the state legislature. I previously served on the Rock Springs City Council from 2003-2008 and again from 2011-2013.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

I have a B.S degree in marketing from the University of Wyoming. I have three daughters, Katie (22), Grace (17) and Hadley (15) and I am engaged to be married this August. My children hope to live and work in Wyoming so the mission to create a more vibrant and diverse Wyoming is personal for me.

What do you see as the most important issues in your candidacy and how will you address them?

I’ve spent my career working to improve our community. I was raised to leave things better than I found them, to close the gate behind you, and to lend a hand when you can. My heart is in Rock Springs and Wyoming.

I believe in:

Supporting Small Business

Continued support for Wyoming’s legacy industries

Vibrant communities with streamlined funding sources for cities, towns, and counties

A strong tourism sector

Quality schools with teachers who feel valued

Affordable access to quality healthcare

Quality of life issues like arts & culture, access to public lands and outdoor recreation

Fostering collaboration & cooperation

Government closest to the people is the best; the State shouldn’t always be mandating what’s best for schools, cities, counties, etc.

How can voters contact you?

My website is ChadMBanks.com

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/Chad-M-Banks-for-Wyoming-House-District-17-110343614037168/

Email – chadmbanks17@gmail.com